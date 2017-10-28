Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20Solly
- 15Konsa
- 5Bauer
- 22Dasilva
- 3Kashi
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 11Holmes
- 10Clarke
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 7Marshall
- 12Reeves
- 13Phillips
- 17Aribo
- 21Dodoo
- 23Sarr
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 32Charles
- 7FrancombBooked at 18mins
- 21Kaja
- 19Soares
- 14Trotter
- 8Abdou
- 17Barcham
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 10McDonald
- 20Sibbick
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 26Hartigan
- 28Egan
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Booking
George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.