League One
Charlton0Wimbledon0

Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 20Solly
  • 15Konsa
  • 5Bauer
  • 22Dasilva
  • 3Kashi
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 11Holmes
  • 10Clarke
  • 14Fosu-Henry
  • 9Magennis

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 7Marshall
  • 12Reeves
  • 13Phillips
  • 17Aribo
  • 21Dodoo
  • 23Sarr

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2Fuller
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 32Charles
  • 7FrancombBooked at 18mins
  • 21Kaja
  • 19Soares
  • 14Trotter
  • 8Abdou
  • 17Barcham
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 10McDonald
  • 20Sibbick
  • 23Kennedy
  • 24McDonnell
  • 26Hartigan
  • 28Egan
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Booking

George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

