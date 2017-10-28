Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Rotherham United v Gillingham
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 25Cummings
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 3Mattock
- 23R Williams
- 17Towell
- 16Potter
- 22Newell
- 7Forde
- 24Moore
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Emmanuel
- 5Ajayi
- 10Ball
- 11Taylor
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 21Yates
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 28Clare
- 5Ehmer
- 6Zakuani
- 3Garmston
- 16Bingham
- 8Hessenthaler
- 11Martin
- 14Parker
- 9Eaves
- 21List
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 2O'Neill
- 7Wagstaff
- 10Wilkinson
- 12Ogilvie
- 24Cundle
- 33Byrne
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away7
Live Text
Sean Clare (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Darren Potter (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Shaun Cummings (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Shaun Cummings (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Martin (Gillingham).
Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
(Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 0, Gillingham 1. Josh Parker (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.