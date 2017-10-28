League One
Rotherham0Gillingham1

Rotherham United v Gillingham

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 25Cummings
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 3Mattock
  • 23R Williams
  • 17Towell
  • 16Potter
  • 22Newell
  • 7Forde
  • 24Moore

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 5Ajayi
  • 10Ball
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 21Yates

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 28Clare
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Zakuani
  • 3Garmston
  • 16Bingham
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 11Martin
  • 14Parker
  • 9Eaves
  • 21List

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 2O'Neill
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 10Wilkinson
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 24Cundle
  • 33Byrne
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).

Sean Clare (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Darren Potter (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).

Attempt saved. Shaun Cummings (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Shaun Cummings (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Martin (Gillingham).

Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).

Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).

Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).

Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).

(Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 0, Gillingham 1. Josh Parker (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

