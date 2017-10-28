Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Northampton Town v Blackpool
Line-ups
Northampton
- 13Ingram
- 17McWilliams
- 6Taylor
- 16Pierre
- 3Buchanan
- 26Poole
- 29GrimesBooked at 66mins
- 11Powell
- 21O'Toole
- 14Hoskins
- 19Long
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 4Kasim
- 7Waters
- 9Richards
- 15Bowditch
- 20Smith
- 37McGugan
Blackpool
- 26Allsop
- 20Turton
- 16Tilt
- 6Aimson
- 23DanielSubstituted forTaylorat 15'minutes
- 44Spearing
- 15LongstaffSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 58'minutes
- 24CookeBooked at 59mins
- 2Mellor
- 30Delfouneso
- 11GnanduilletSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 3Taylor
- 8D'Almeida
- 12Wilmer-Anderton
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 18Philliskirk
- 27Quigley
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 5,213
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Booking
Callum Cooke (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
Callum Cooke (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Cooke (Blackpool).
Chris Long (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Sean Longstaff.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Shaun McWilliams.
Attempt blocked. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Long (Northampton Town).
(Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).
Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Blackpool 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Danny Philliskirk replaces Armand Gnanduillet.
Half Time
First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Blackpool 0.
Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andy Taylor (Blackpool).
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Chris Long (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Andy Taylor (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Shaun McWilliams.
Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Powell (Northampton Town).
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Buchanan (Northampton Town).
Hand ball by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Andy Taylor (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).
