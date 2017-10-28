League One
Northampton1Blackpool0

Northampton Town v Blackpool

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 13Ingram
  • 17McWilliams
  • 6Taylor
  • 16Pierre
  • 3Buchanan
  • 26Poole
  • 29GrimesBooked at 66mins
  • 11Powell
  • 21O'Toole
  • 14Hoskins
  • 19Long

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 4Kasim
  • 7Waters
  • 9Richards
  • 15Bowditch
  • 20Smith
  • 37McGugan

Blackpool

  • 26Allsop
  • 20Turton
  • 16Tilt
  • 6Aimson
  • 23DanielSubstituted forTaylorat 15'minutes
  • 44Spearing
  • 15LongstaffSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 58'minutes
  • 24CookeBooked at 59mins
  • 2Mellor
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 11GnanduilletSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 3Taylor
  • 8D'Almeida
  • 12Wilmer-Anderton
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 27Quigley
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
5,213

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Booking

Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Cooke (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Booking

Callum Cooke (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Cooke (Blackpool).

Chris Long (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Sean Longstaff.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Shaun McWilliams.

Attempt blocked. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Long (Northampton Town).

(Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).

Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).

Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Blackpool 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Danny Philliskirk replaces Armand Gnanduillet.

Half Time

First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Blackpool 0.

Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Andy Taylor (Blackpool).

Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Chris Long (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Andy Taylor (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Shaun McWilliams.

Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Powell (Northampton Town).

Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Buchanan (Northampton Town).

Hand ball by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ash Taylor (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Andy Taylor (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

