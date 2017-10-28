League One
Bury0Doncaster0

Bury v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 17Humphrey
  • 14Edwards
  • 6O'Connell
  • 15Aldred
  • 3Leigh
  • 13Reilly
  • 26O'Shea
  • 30Ince
  • 9Beckford
  • 29Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Tutte
  • 7Maguire
  • 10Mayor
  • 12Williams
  • 18Laurent
  • 21Dobre
  • 38Fasan

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 2Alcock
  • 15Wright
  • 6Butler
  • 5Baudry
  • 18Toffolo
  • 7Kongolo
  • 16Houghton
  • 10Rowe
  • 9Marquis
  • 26Coppinger

Substitutes

  • 8Mason
  • 11Williams
  • 12Whiteman
  • 13Marosi
  • 20Garratt
  • 22Beestin
  • 27Ben Khemis
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Eoghan O'Connell (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Callum Reilly (Bury).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Aldred (Bury).

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.

Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Michael Smith (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Rohan Ince (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jay O'Shea (Bury).

Eoghan O'Connell (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Rohan Ince (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Tom Aldred (Bury).

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).

Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bury).

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Chris Humphrey (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).

Michael Smith (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Michael Smith (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Attempt saved. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Rohan Ince (Bury).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

Top Stories