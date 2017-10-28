Eoghan O'Connell (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bury v Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Bury
- 1Murphy
- 17Humphrey
- 14Edwards
- 6O'Connell
- 15Aldred
- 3Leigh
- 13Reilly
- 26O'Shea
- 30Ince
- 9Beckford
- 29Smith
Substitutes
- 4Tutte
- 7Maguire
- 10Mayor
- 12Williams
- 18Laurent
- 21Dobre
- 38Fasan
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 2Alcock
- 15Wright
- 6Butler
- 5Baudry
- 18Toffolo
- 7Kongolo
- 16Houghton
- 10Rowe
- 9Marquis
- 26Coppinger
Substitutes
- 8Mason
- 11Williams
- 12Whiteman
- 13Marosi
- 20Garratt
- 22Beestin
- 27Ben Khemis
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Callum Reilly (Bury).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Bury).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.
Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Michael Smith (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Rohan Ince (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay O'Shea (Bury).
Eoghan O'Connell (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Rohan Ince (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Tom Aldred (Bury).
Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bury).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Chris Humphrey (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).
Michael Smith (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Michael Smith (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt saved. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Rohan Ince (Bury).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.