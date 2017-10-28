Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Queensy Menig replaces Abdelhakim Omrani.
Oldham Athletic v Scunthorpe United
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Ruddy
- 2Dummigan
- 26Clarke
- 40Bryan
- 23Hunt
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 25OmraniSubstituted forMenigat 30'minutes
- 29Byrne
- 13Doyle
- 9Davies
Substitutes
- 4Wilson
- 5Gerrard
- 7Flynn
- 10Holloway
- 16Menig
- 27Nepomuceno
- 28Green
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 23McArdle
- 5Wallace
- 21Burgess
- 2Clarke
- 6Ojo
- 16Adelakun
- 12Bishop
- 11Morris
- 14Hopper
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 4Crofts
- 9Madden
- 10van Veen
- 19Holmes
- 30Church
- 31Watson
- 33Butroid
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdelhakim Omrani (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United).
Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Attempt missed. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Rob Hunt.
Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United).
Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Funso Ojo.
Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdelhakim Omrani (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.