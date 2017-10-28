League One
Oldham0Scunthorpe2

Oldham Athletic v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Ruddy
  • 2Dummigan
  • 26Clarke
  • 40Bryan
  • 23Hunt
  • 6Gardner
  • 24Fane
  • 25OmraniSubstituted forMenigat 30'minutes
  • 29Byrne
  • 13Doyle
  • 9Davies

Substitutes

  • 4Wilson
  • 5Gerrard
  • 7Flynn
  • 10Holloway
  • 16Menig
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 28Green

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 23McArdle
  • 5Wallace
  • 21Burgess
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Ojo
  • 16Adelakun
  • 12Bishop
  • 11Morris
  • 14Hopper
  • 17Novak

Substitutes

  • 4Crofts
  • 9Madden
  • 10van Veen
  • 19Holmes
  • 30Church
  • 31Watson
  • 33Butroid
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Queensy Menig replaces Abdelhakim Omrani.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdelhakim Omrani (Oldham Athletic).

Foul by Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United).

Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

Attempt missed. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Rob Hunt.

Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United).

Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.

Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdelhakim Omrani (Oldham Athletic).

Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).

Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

