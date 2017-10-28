Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fleetwood Town v Oxford United
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 5Eastham
- 12Bolger
- 38Cargill
- 2Coyle
- 8Dempsey
- 18Glendon
- 3Bell
- 11Grant
- 44Cole
- 10McAleny
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 4O'Neill
- 6Pond
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 9Burns
- 22Hunter
- 23Schwabl
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 2Ribeiro
- 5Nelson
- 30Mousinho
- 3Tiendalli
- 17Henry
- 8Ledson
- 14Ruffels
- 27Mowatt
- 10Payne
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 4Williamson
- 6Martin
- 7Hall
- 13Shearer
- 18Rothwell
- 19Fernández Codina
- 20Obika
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Curtis Nelson (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Alex Cairns.
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
Dwight Tiendalli (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Dwight Tiendalli.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
