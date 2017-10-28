League One
Fleetwood0Oxford Utd0

Fleetwood Town v Oxford United

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 5Eastham
  • 12Bolger
  • 38Cargill
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Dempsey
  • 18Glendon
  • 3Bell
  • 11Grant
  • 44Cole
  • 10McAleny

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 4O'Neill
  • 6Pond
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 9Burns
  • 22Hunter
  • 23Schwabl

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Ribeiro
  • 5Nelson
  • 30Mousinho
  • 3Tiendalli
  • 17Henry
  • 8Ledson
  • 14Ruffels
  • 27Mowatt
  • 10Payne
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 4Williamson
  • 6Martin
  • 7Hall
  • 13Shearer
  • 18Rothwell
  • 19Fernández Codina
  • 20Obika
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Curtis Nelson (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Alex Cairns.

Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).

Dwight Tiendalli (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Dwight Tiendalli.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by John Mousinho.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
