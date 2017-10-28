Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Walsall v Southend United
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Gillespie
- 5Guthrie
- 23Donnellan
- 14Wilson
- 15Kinsella
- 7Chambers
- 2Edwards
- 3Leahy
- 10Oztumer
- 18Roberts
- 20Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 6Devlin
- 9Jackson
- 11Morris
- 13Roberts
- 19Ismail
- 24Roberts
- 32Agyei
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 5Ferdinand
- 48White
- 8Timlin
- 44Wright
- 18Leonard
- 4Wordsworth
- 7Kightly
- 9Fortuné
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 11McLaughlin
- 12Ba
- 13Bishop
- 16Yearwood
- 31Robinson
- 42Bwomono
- 50Ranger
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Michael Timlin.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 0, Southend United 1. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Wordsworth.
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jason Demetriou (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Kightly (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James Wilson.
John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Walsall).
Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by James Wilson (Walsall).
Josh Wright (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
