League One
Walsall0Southend1

Walsall v Southend United

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Gillespie
  • 5Guthrie
  • 23Donnellan
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Kinsella
  • 7Chambers
  • 2Edwards
  • 3Leahy
  • 10Oztumer
  • 18Roberts
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 6Devlin
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Morris
  • 13Roberts
  • 19Ismail
  • 24Roberts
  • 32Agyei

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 48White
  • 8Timlin
  • 44Wright
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Wordsworth
  • 7Kightly
  • 9Fortuné
  • 10Cox

Substitutes

  • 11McLaughlin
  • 12Ba
  • 13Bishop
  • 16Yearwood
  • 31Robinson
  • 42Bwomono
  • 50Ranger
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Michael Timlin.

Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 0, Southend United 1. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Wordsworth.

Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jason Demetriou (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Kightly (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James Wilson.

John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tyler Roberts (Walsall).

Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).

Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by James Wilson (Walsall).

Josh Wright (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

Top Stories