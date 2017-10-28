Hand ball by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Line-ups
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 11Massey
- 6Power
- 25Powell
- 17Jacobs
- 10Toney
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 8Evans
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 24Hunt
- 27Colclough
- 31Sarkic
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2Nyambe
- 14Mulgrew
- 25Downing
- 3Williams
- 6Smallwood
- 11Whittingham
- 31Bennett
- 23Dack
- 32Conway
- 20Antonsson
Substitutes
- 4Harper
- 8Chapman
- 10Graham
- 13Leutwiler
- 16Caddis
- 22Gladwin
- 29Evans
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers).
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic).
Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Callum Elder (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
