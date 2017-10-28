League One
Wigan0Blackburn0

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 23Jones
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 11Massey
  • 6Power
  • 25Powell
  • 17Jacobs
  • 10Toney

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 8Evans
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 24Hunt
  • 27Colclough
  • 31Sarkic

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 2Nyambe
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 25Downing
  • 3Williams
  • 6Smallwood
  • 11Whittingham
  • 31Bennett
  • 23Dack
  • 32Conway
  • 20Antonsson

Substitutes

  • 4Harper
  • 8Chapman
  • 10Graham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 16Caddis
  • 22Gladwin
  • 29Evans
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Hand ball by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).

Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers).

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic).

Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Callum Elder (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford168442418628
4Charlton158432216628
5Scunthorpe167541711626
6Rotherham168172820825
7Blackburn147341910924
8Oxford Utd166642618824
9Peterborough157352521424
10Southend166552026-623
11Blackpool156452019122
12Fleetwood156452323022
13Portsmouth166371919021
14MK Dons165561722-520
15Walsall164752124-319
16Bristol Rovers166192329-619
17Oldham165382534-918
18Doncaster164481720-316
19Rochdale163761519-416
20Wimbledon16448916-716
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581019-914
23Bury163491723-613
24Plymouth163491223-1113
View full League One table

