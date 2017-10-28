Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
Luton Town v Coventry City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 6Cuthbert
- 5Mullins
- 3Potts
- 14Cornick
- 8Lee
- 16Rea
- 18Berry
- 19Collins
- 9HyltonBooked at 6mins
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 11Shinnie
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Gambin
- 24D'Ath
- 36Shea
- 38Lee
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 8Doyle
- 6Kelly
- 11Jones
- 7Vincenti
- 10McNulty
- 38Ponticelli
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 9Biamou
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 18Nazon
- 26Shipley
- 28Maycock
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Coventry City).
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 0, Coventry City 1. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Johnny Mullins.
Booking
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.