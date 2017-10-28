League Two
Luton0Coventry1

Luton Town v Coventry City

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 5Mullins
  • 3Potts
  • 14Cornick
  • 8Lee
  • 16Rea
  • 18Berry
  • 19Collins
  • 9HyltonBooked at 6mins

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 11Shinnie
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22Gambin
  • 24D'Ath
  • 36Shea
  • 38Lee

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 4Willis
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Haynes
  • 8Doyle
  • 6Kelly
  • 11Jones
  • 7Vincenti
  • 10McNulty
  • 38Ponticelli

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 9Biamou
  • 12Davies
  • 13O'Brien
  • 18Nazon
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Maycock
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).

Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Peter Vincenti (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Vincenti (Coventry City).

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 0, Coventry City 1. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.

Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Johnny Mullins.

Booking

Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).

Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
