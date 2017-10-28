Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Colchester United v Crewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 18Eastman
- 26Inniss
- 6Kent
- 2Jackson
- 8Loft
- 14Comley
- 17Reid
- 7Wright
- 19Mandron
- 21Hanlan
Substitutes
- 3Kinsella
- 15Kabamba
- 23O'Sullivan
- 24Slater
- 27Odelusi
- 29Gilmartin
- 35James
Crewe
- 13Richards
- 2Ng
- 4Walker
- 12Nolan
- 14Ainley
- 16Lowery
- 28Grant
- 3Bakayogo
- 9Dagnall
- 7Porter
- 10Bowery
Substitutes
- 1Garratt
- 11Cooper
- 18Pickering
- 20Kirk
- 22Lundstram
- 24Reilly
- 27Stubbs
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 0, Crewe Alexandra 1. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Dagnall.
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Colchester United).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).
Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Colchester United).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.