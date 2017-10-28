League Two
Colchester0Crewe1

Colchester United v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 18Eastman
  • 26Inniss
  • 6Kent
  • 2Jackson
  • 8Loft
  • 14Comley
  • 17Reid
  • 7Wright
  • 19Mandron
  • 21Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 3Kinsella
  • 15Kabamba
  • 23O'Sullivan
  • 24Slater
  • 27Odelusi
  • 29Gilmartin
  • 35James

Crewe

  • 13Richards
  • 2Ng
  • 4Walker
  • 12Nolan
  • 14Ainley
  • 16Lowery
  • 28Grant
  • 3Bakayogo
  • 9Dagnall
  • 7Porter
  • 10Bowery

Substitutes

  • 1Garratt
  • 11Cooper
  • 18Pickering
  • 20Kirk
  • 22Lundstram
  • 24Reilly
  • 27Stubbs
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 0, Crewe Alexandra 1. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Dagnall.

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).

Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra).

Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Colchester United).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).

Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).

Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Colchester United).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).

Attempt missed. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362425-124
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472229-719
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Morecambe163671220-815
23Forest Green163491432-1813
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
View full League Two table

