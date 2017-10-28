League Two
Mansfield1Exeter0

Mansfield Town v Exeter City

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 10Anderson
  • 5Pearce
  • 2Bennett
  • 3Benning
  • 7MacDonald
  • 8Mellis
  • 26Byrom
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23Hemmings
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 4Digby
  • 9Angol
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Olejnik
  • 15Spencer
  • 21Sterling-James
  • 24Butcher

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 22Wilson
  • 39Brown
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 21Moxey
  • 25Taylor
  • 4James
  • 44Boateng
  • 28Edwards
  • 11Stockley
  • 33Reid

Substitutes

  • 10Holmes
  • 13Hamon
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Jay
  • 24Byrne
  • 31Sparkes
  • 38Storey
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lloyd James (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City).

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Lloyd James.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).

Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Exeter City 0. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jayden Stockley.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Troy Brown.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
View full League Two table

