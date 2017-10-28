Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
Mansfield Town v Exeter City
-
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 10Anderson
- 5Pearce
- 2Bennett
- 3Benning
- 7MacDonald
- 8Mellis
- 26Byrom
- 22Hamilton
- 23Hemmings
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 4Digby
- 9Angol
- 11Atkinson
- 12Olejnik
- 15Spencer
- 21Sterling-James
- 24Butcher
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 22Wilson
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 21Moxey
- 25Taylor
- 4James
- 44Boateng
- 28Edwards
- 11Stockley
- 33Reid
Substitutes
- 10Holmes
- 13Hamon
- 19McAlinden
- 20Jay
- 24Byrne
- 31Sparkes
- 38Storey
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lloyd James (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Lloyd James.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).
Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Exeter City 0. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jayden Stockley.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
