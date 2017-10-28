Michael Nelson (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Accrington Stanley v Barnet
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 4Donacien
- 3Hughes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 12Thorniley
- 7Clark
- 8Brown
- 26Johnson
- 11McConville
- 29Kee
- 10Jackson
Substitutes
- 6Nolan
- 14Leacock-McLeod
- 16Stryjek
- 17Sousa
- 19Wilks
- 20Ogle
- 27Rawson
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6NelsonBooked at 32mins
- 4Clough
- 20Vilhete
- 12Taylor
- 7Watson
- 23Nicholls
- 10Campbell-Ryce
- 14Akinola
- 24Blackman
Substitutes
- 13Tutonda
- 15Bover
- 16Taylor
- 18Fonguck
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 27Mason-Clark
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Nelson (Barnet).
Hand ball by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).
Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Clough.
Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).
Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).
Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley).
Alex Nicholls (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Clough.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Clough.
Attempt missed. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Andre Blackman.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Charlie Clough (Barnet) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.