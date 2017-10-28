League Two
Accrington0Barnet0

Accrington Stanley v Barnet

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 4Donacien
  • 3Hughes
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 12Thorniley
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 26Johnson
  • 11McConville
  • 29Kee
  • 10Jackson

Substitutes

  • 6Nolan
  • 14Leacock-McLeod
  • 16Stryjek
  • 17Sousa
  • 19Wilks
  • 20Ogle
  • 27Rawson

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6NelsonBooked at 32mins
  • 4Clough
  • 20Vilhete
  • 12Taylor
  • 7Watson
  • 23Nicholls
  • 10Campbell-Ryce
  • 14Akinola
  • 24Blackman

Substitutes

  • 13Tutonda
  • 15Bover
  • 16Taylor
  • 18Fonguck
  • 25Akpa Akpro
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 31McKenzie-Lyle
Referee:
Mark Heywood

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Michael Nelson (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Nelson (Barnet).

Hand ball by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).

Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).

Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Clough.

Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).

Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).

Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley).

Alex Nicholls (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Clough.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Michael Nelson.

Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Clough.

Attempt missed. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Andre Blackman.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Craig Ross.

Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Charlie Clough (Barnet) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
View full League Two table

