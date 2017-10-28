Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Josh Lelan.
Lincoln City v Crawley Town
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 21Vickers
- 23Eardley
- 15Dickie
- 25Raggett
- 3Habergham
- 14Maguire-Drew
- 16Bostwick
- 30Woodyard
- 28Arnold
- 9Rhead
- 10Green
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 5Waterfall
- 7Ginnelly
- 8Palmer
- 11Knott
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 22Lelan
- 6Connolly
- 5McNerney
- 19Evina
- 21Bulman
- 15Yorwerth
- 7Boldewijn
- 8Smith
- 11Roberts
- 28Camara
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 4Payne
- 12Mersin
- 17Djaló
- 18B Clifford
- 24Lewis
- 25Randall
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Sean Raggett (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Hand ball by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
