League Two
Lincoln City0Crawley0

Lincoln City v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 21Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 15Dickie
  • 25Raggett
  • 3Habergham
  • 14Maguire-Drew
  • 16Bostwick
  • 30Woodyard
  • 28Arnold
  • 9Rhead
  • 10Green

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 5Waterfall
  • 7Ginnelly
  • 8Palmer
  • 11Knott

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 22Lelan
  • 6Connolly
  • 5McNerney
  • 19Evina
  • 21Bulman
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 8Smith
  • 11Roberts
  • 28Camara

Substitutes

  • 3Doherty
  • 4Payne
  • 12Mersin
  • 17Djaló
  • 18B Clifford
  • 24Lewis
  • 25Randall
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Josh Lelan.

Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).

Sean Raggett (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Attempt saved. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).

Hand ball by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).

Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
