Port Vale v Swindon Town
-
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 37Evtimov
- 21Gibbons
- 4AndersonBooked at 13mins
- 24Smith
- 33Gunning
- 8Pugh
- 6Kay
- 10Worrall
- 7Myers-Harness
- 11Montaño
- 9Pope
Substitutes
- 3Denton
- 5Davis
- 14Barnett
- 19Turner
- 23Boot
- 32Tonge
- 34Stobbs
Swindon
- 21Charles-Cook
- 2Purkiss
- 6Lancashire
- 4Preston
- 31Taylor
- 8Dunne
- 16Linganzi
- 18McDermott
- 30Anderson
- 10Goddard
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 5Robertson
- 7Mullin
- 12Henry
- 19Elsnik
- 20Gordon
- 22Woolery
- 24Knoyle
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale).
Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).
Foul by John Goddard (Swindon Town).
James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town).
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Goddard (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Anderson (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town).
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).
Antony Kay (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tom Anderson (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Anderson (Port Vale).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Harry Smith (Swindon Town).
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
