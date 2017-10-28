League Two
Port Vale0Swindon0

Port Vale v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 37Evtimov
  • 21Gibbons
  • 4AndersonBooked at 13mins
  • 24Smith
  • 33Gunning
  • 8Pugh
  • 6Kay
  • 10Worrall
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 11Montaño
  • 9Pope

Substitutes

  • 3Denton
  • 5Davis
  • 14Barnett
  • 19Turner
  • 23Boot
  • 32Tonge
  • 34Stobbs

Swindon

  • 21Charles-Cook
  • 2Purkiss
  • 6Lancashire
  • 4Preston
  • 31Taylor
  • 8Dunne
  • 16Linganzi
  • 18McDermott
  • 30Anderson
  • 10Goddard
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Robertson
  • 7Mullin
  • 12Henry
  • 19Elsnik
  • 20Gordon
  • 22Woolery
  • 24Knoyle
Referee:
Graham Horwood

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. John Goddard (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale).

Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).

Foul by John Goddard (Swindon Town).

James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town).

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. John Goddard (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Anderson (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town).

David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).

Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).

Antony Kay (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Tom Anderson (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Anderson (Port Vale).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Harry Smith (Swindon Town).

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories