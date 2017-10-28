League Two
Grimsby0Cambridge0

Grimsby Town v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Davies
  • 6Collins
  • 5Clarke
  • 3Dixon
  • 27Dembele
  • 7Berrett
  • 19Summerfield
  • 25Woolford
  • 21Vernon
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 9Hooper
  • 11Kelly
  • 12Mills
  • 14Osborne
  • 17Cardwell
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 30Killip

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 6Legge
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Carroll
  • 7Mingoia
  • 4Deegan
  • 16O'NeilBooked at 26mins
  • 20Brown
  • 21Elito
  • 9Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 11Dunk
  • 12Taft
  • 13Mitov
  • 14Ibehre
  • 18Maris
  • 22Lewis
  • 27Foy
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Piero Mingoia (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Berrett (Grimsby Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match James Berrett (Grimsby Town) because of an injury.

(Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Berrett (Grimsby Town).

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ben Davies (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Booking

Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).

Medy Elito (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Ben Davies (Grimsby Town).

Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by David Forde.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by David Forde.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Leon Legge.

Foul by Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town).

Piero Mingoia (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Medy Elito (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Jones (Grimsby Town).

Hand ball by Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town).

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).

Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Leon Legge.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Foul by Leon Legge (Cambridge United).

Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

