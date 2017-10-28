League Two
Chesterfield0Carlisle0

Chesterfield v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Lee
  • 27Barry
  • 4Hird
  • 6Evatt
  • 5Wiseman
  • 15Rowley
  • 28Weir
  • 26McCourt
  • 32BriggsBooked at 9mins
  • 24Kellett
  • 9Dennis

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Sinnott
  • 10O'Grady
  • 12Anyon
  • 17Dimaio
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Maguire

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 17Brown
  • 5Liddle
  • 29Hill
  • 2Miller
  • 10Adams
  • 4Joyce
  • 11Devitt
  • 8Jones
  • 3Grainger
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 6Parkes
  • 12Nabi
  • 14Bennett
  • 15Cosgrove
  • 23George
  • 24Salkeld
  • 28Rigg
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).

Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Danny Grainger.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by James Brown.

Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).

Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Kellett (Chesterfield).

Booking

Matthew Briggs (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Briggs (Chesterfield).

Foul by Sam Hird (Chesterfield).

Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Matthew Briggs (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
View full League Two table

Top Stories