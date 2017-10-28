Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
Chesterfield v Carlisle United
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 27Barry
- 4Hird
- 6Evatt
- 5Wiseman
- 15Rowley
- 28Weir
- 26McCourt
- 32BriggsBooked at 9mins
- 24Kellett
- 9Dennis
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 8Sinnott
- 10O'Grady
- 12Anyon
- 17Dimaio
- 19De Girolamo
- 20Maguire
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 17Brown
- 5Liddle
- 29Hill
- 2Miller
- 10Adams
- 4Joyce
- 11Devitt
- 8Jones
- 3Grainger
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 6Parkes
- 12Nabi
- 14Bennett
- 15Cosgrove
- 23George
- 24Salkeld
- 28Rigg
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Danny Grainger.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by James Brown.
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Kellett (Chesterfield).
Booking
Matthew Briggs (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Briggs (Chesterfield).
Foul by Sam Hird (Chesterfield).
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Matthew Briggs (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.