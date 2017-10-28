Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Forest Green Rovers v Morecambe
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 16Fitzwater
- 5Collins
- 20Iacovitti
- 2Bennett
- 10Brown
- 34Osbourne
- 4Traoré
- 3Laird
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 6Monthe
- 11Bugiel
- 19Randall-Hurren
- 21Roberts
- 24Pickering
- 25Correia Gomes
- 33James
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 22Müller
- 5Old
- 4Kenyon
- 2McGowan
- 24Rose
- 8Fleming
- 14Conlan
- 15Wildig
- 28McGurk
- 9Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Brough
- 7Thompson
- 11Ellison
- 12Nizic
- 16Lavelle
- 21Osborne
- 29Lang
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Morecambe 0. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaiah Osbourne.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Steven Old.
Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).
Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Max Müller.
Foul by Max Müller (Morecambe).
Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Attempt missed. Steven Old (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Attempt missed. Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Attempt missed. Drissa Traoré (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Fleming.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.