League Two
Forest Green1Morecambe0

Forest Green Rovers v Morecambe

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 16Fitzwater
  • 5Collins
  • 20Iacovitti
  • 2Bennett
  • 10Brown
  • 34Osbourne
  • 4Traoré
  • 3Laird
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 6Monthe
  • 11Bugiel
  • 19Randall-Hurren
  • 21Roberts
  • 24Pickering
  • 25Correia Gomes
  • 33James

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 22Müller
  • 5Old
  • 4Kenyon
  • 2McGowan
  • 24Rose
  • 8Fleming
  • 14Conlan
  • 15Wildig
  • 28McGurk
  • 9Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Brough
  • 7Thompson
  • 11Ellison
  • 12Nizic
  • 16Lavelle
  • 21Osborne
  • 29Lang
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Morecambe 0. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaiah Osbourne.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Steven Old.

Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).

Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).

Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Max Müller.

Foul by Max Müller (Morecambe).

Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Lee Collins.

Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

Attempt missed. Steven Old (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

Attempt missed. Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

Attempt missed. Drissa Traoré (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Fleming.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Luke Conlan.

Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
View full League Two table

Top Stories