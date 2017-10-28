League Two
Wycombe0Cheltenham1

Wycombe Wanderers v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Brown
  • 4Gape
  • 19De Havilland
  • 6El-Abd
  • 3Jacobson
  • 22Freeman
  • 8Bean
  • 7Saunders
  • 27Eze
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 25Mackail-Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Bloomfield
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 15Southwell
  • 17O'Nien
  • 30Ma-Kalambay

Cheltenham

  • 24Flinders
  • 15Boyle
  • 2Grimes
  • 28Moore
  • 3Cranston
  • 8Dawson
  • 25Morrell
  • 9Wright
  • 11Winchester
  • 21Graham
  • 20Eisa

Substitutes

  • 1Flatt
  • 4Storer
  • 7Pell
  • 14O'Shaughnessy
  • 17Sellars
  • 27Hinds
  • 29Davey
Referee:
Lee Collins

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Eberechi Eze (Wycombe Wanderers).

Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).

Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Cheltenham Town 1. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Grimes.

Foul by Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers).

Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Flinders.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Flinders.

Attempt saved. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers).

Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers).

Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).

Will De Havilland (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories