Foul by Eberechi Eze (Wycombe Wanderers).
Wycombe Wanderers v Cheltenham Town
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 4Gape
- 19De Havilland
- 6El-Abd
- 3Jacobson
- 22Freeman
- 8Bean
- 7Saunders
- 27Eze
- 20Akinfenwa
- 25Mackail-Smith
Substitutes
- 10Bloomfield
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 15Southwell
- 17O'Nien
- 30Ma-Kalambay
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 15Boyle
- 2Grimes
- 28Moore
- 3Cranston
- 8Dawson
- 25Morrell
- 9Wright
- 11Winchester
- 21Graham
- 20Eisa
Substitutes
- 1Flatt
- 4Storer
- 7Pell
- 14O'Shaughnessy
- 17Sellars
- 27Hinds
- 29Davey
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).
Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Cheltenham Town 1. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Grimes.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers).
Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Attempt saved. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers).
Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).
Will De Havilland (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
