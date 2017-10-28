Attempt saved. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Yeovil Town v Stevenage
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 1Krysiak
- 5Mugabi
- 17Sowunmi
- 3Smith
- 23James
- 24Olomola
- 4Worthington
- 16Bailey
- 7Khan
- 13Zoko
- 14Surridge
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 8Smith
- 9Browne
- 10Gray
- 25Nelson
- 30Santos
- 31Scott
Stevenage
- 1Fryer
- 25Henry
- 20Vancooten
- 5Franks
- 3Martin
- 7Whelpdale
- 17Gorman
- 4King
- 11Pett
- 19Newton
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 6Wilkinson
- 15Samuel
- 16Day
- 18Conlon
- 22Toner
- 29Slater
- 33Wilmot
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town).
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 2, Stevenage 0. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Otis Khan following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Stevenage 0. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).
Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ronnie Henry (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).
Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Attempt blocked. Dale Gorman (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stevenage).
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).
(Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
