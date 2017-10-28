League Two
Yeovil2Stevenage0

Yeovil Town v Stevenage

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 1Krysiak
  • 5Mugabi
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 3Smith
  • 23James
  • 24Olomola
  • 4Worthington
  • 16Bailey
  • 7Khan
  • 13Zoko
  • 14Surridge

Substitutes

  • 6Davies
  • 8Smith
  • 9Browne
  • 10Gray
  • 25Nelson
  • 30Santos
  • 31Scott

Stevenage

  • 1Fryer
  • 25Henry
  • 20Vancooten
  • 5Franks
  • 3Martin
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 17Gorman
  • 4King
  • 11Pett
  • 19Newton
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 6Wilkinson
  • 15Samuel
  • 16Day
  • 18Conlon
  • 22Toner
  • 29Slater
  • 33Wilmot
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town).

Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 2, Stevenage 0. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Otis Khan following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Stevenage 0. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).

Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Ronnie Henry (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).

Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Nathan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Dale Gorman (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stevenage).

Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).

(Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1694334132131
2Notts County169432516931
3Accrington169342618830
4Exeter169252218429
5Coventry16835158727
6Newport167542315826
7Wycombe167542823526
8Swindon168262118326
9Mansfield166642220224
10Lincoln City166641614224
11Cambridge167361616024
12Stevenage167362426-224
13Cheltenham167272120123
14Grimsby166551921-223
15Carlisle165562021-120
16Crewe166281622-620
17Colchester165472021-119
18Yeovil165472329-619
19Crawley164481216-416
20Barnet163671820-215
21Port Vale164391620-415
22Forest Green164391532-1715
23Morecambe163581221-914
24Chesterfield1623111329-169
