Aberdeen v Ross County

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aberdeen 1 Lewis

2 Logan

14 Arnason

19 McKenna

3 Shinnie

5 O'Connor

7 McLean

8 Stewart

22 Christie

15 Wright

83 May Substitutes 4 Considine

6 Reynolds

9 Rooney

10 Maynard

11 Mackay-Steven

16 Tansey

20 Rogers Ross County 31 McCarey

3 Naismith

2 Fraser

6 Kelly

28 van der Weg

7 Gardyne

25 O'Brien

17 Draper

18 Lindsay

40 Keillor-Dunn

11 Curran Substitutes 4 Routis

8 Chow

9 Dow

10 Schalk

19 Mikkelsen

22 Mckay

51 Munro Referee : Don Robertson Match Stats Live Text Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County). Foul by Greg Stewart (Aberdeen). Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Hand ball by Ross Draper (Ross County). Foul by Greg Stewart (Aberdeen). Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County). Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen). Jason Naismith (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Stevie May (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Jim O'Brien (Ross County). Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen). Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County). Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie. Attempt saved. Craig Curran (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high. Foul by Kári Arnason (Aberdeen). Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing. Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County). Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Scott Wright (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County). Goal! Goal! Aberdeen 1, Ross County 1. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stevie May. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg. Goal! Goal! Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County). Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Stevie May (Aberdeen). Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Aberdeen have Ryan Christie back in their squad to play Ross County after being unable to face parent club Celtic in the midweek defeat.

The Dons have no injury concerns.

A thigh injury could keep goalkeeper Scott Fox out of the County team.

He had to be helped from the pitch during the Staggies' 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on Tuesday and he is set for a scan to find out the extent of the injury, with Aaron McCarey set to claim a starting spot.

Midfielder Christopher Routis continues to struggle with hamstring issues, while strikers Craig Curran and Billy Mckay are hoping for more involvement off the bench.

Match stats

Aberdeen have won six of their last seven home games against Ross County in the league (L1), including each of the last two.

These sides have not played out a draw in the top-flight in any of their last 11 meetings (Aberdeen winning eight to Ross County's three).

Aberdeen's loss to Celtic last time out was their first defeat in 12 (W9 D2) - the last team they lost to before their unbeaten run was also Celtic.

In the Staggies' previous two away games they earned successive clean sheets for the first time since September 2016.

The Dons have scored more headed goals (6) than any other side in the division. Half of those headers were scored by Adam Rooney.

Pre-match quotes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Owen has done well there. They will be quite pleased and in a decent frame of mind, but it's important we try and impose ourselves on the game and make it as uncomfortable as possible.

"Owen was always a good influence. You can always learn from all your managers.

"(He) was a team-mate at (Dundee) United and my manager at St Johnstone. I loved playing under him and I know the players will be enjoying playing under him at the minute at Ross County.

"He's very big on morale and instilling confidence, and has shown how good a manager he is at other clubs."

Ross County defender Sean Kelly: "I think they'll just be out for the three points, the same as us. I don't think it [speculation linking McInnes to Rangers] will have any bearing on the occasion.

"I don't think it will affect him or the team, it's just speculation. I think they'll just have their minds focused on the game.

"It might be more difficult with the result they had in the week. They'll probably come out of the traps flying so it will be a good game.

"We're both without a win (this week) so we'll be going out to win the game, and from the result (against Celtic) it makes them more dangerous - kind of like a wounded animal if you like - so it's always going to be hard."