Dundee v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Dundee 1 Bain

22 Hendry

24 Meekings

34 Waddell

27 Curran Booked at 34mins

8 Kamara

28 Spence Booked at 27mins

23 Wolters

18 McGowan

29 Haber

7 Leitch-Smith Substitutes 2 Kerr

9 Moussa

12 Parish

14 O'Hara

15 Aurtenetxe Borde

20 El Bakhtaoui

21 Deacon Hamilton 1 Woods

13 Gogic

5 Tomas

3 McMann

2 Skondras Booked at 41mins

21 Donati

18 MacKinnon

7 Imrie

8 Docherty

9 Bingham

16 Templeton Substitutes 14 Biabi

19 Jamieson

20 Rojano

22 Lyon

25 Ferguson

28 Cunningham

30 Boyd Referee : Greg Aitken Match Stats Live Text Booking Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. Goal! Goal! Dundee 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dougie Imrie with a cross. Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee). Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical). Foul by Lewis Spence (Dundee). Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Jesse Curran (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Jesse Curran (Dundee). Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Gary Woods. Attempt saved. Randy Wolters (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Attempt missed. Randy Wolters (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Lewis Spence (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Lewis Spence (Dundee). Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee). Paul McGowan (Dundee) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Kerr Waddell (Dundee). Hand ball by David Templeton (Hamilton Academical). Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Jesse Curran (Dundee). Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Lewis Spence (Dundee). Attempt blocked. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jesse Curran. Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee). David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical). Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Josh Meekings. Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jack Hendry. Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical). Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing. Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Josh Meekings. Attempt blocked. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Show more updates goal

Dundee boss Neil McCann has Kerr Waddell ready to stand in for Darren O'Dea in defence if the captain does not recover from a head knock.

McCann may rotate his side, with A-Jay Leitch-Smith likely to come back in and Scott Allan hoping to be involved.

Hamilton hope defender Xavier Tomas will be fit, after he limped off with hamstring trouble in midweek.

Danny Redmond, Georgios Sarris, Grant Gillespie and Ali Crawford are all nearing comebacks.

However, a January return is more likely for Michael Devlin.

Match stats

Dundee have lost three consecutive Scottish Premiership games against Hamilton without scoring a goal.

Indeed, the Accies are unbeaten in their last three league visits to Dens Park (W2 D1), conceding just once.

Dundee have now lost three league games in a row.

Hamilton have failed to win any of their last eight Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L6), despite only failing to score in one of those matches.

The Dee have conceded in 13 consecutive home league games. Since the current format of the competition began in 1998-99, they have conceded in 14 home league games in a row only once (December 2015).

Pre-match quotes

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "The style of football has been pleasing without getting results.

"That clearly has to change, because of course I want to play in a certain style, but winning games of football is the most important thing and I want to do that on Saturday.

"What's most important is winning games of football, but the style of play is providing us I believe with a lot more opportunities to win those games but we need to start taking chances, that's clear.

"We played direct against them (in the 3-0 defeat earlier this season), and that's something that's come into my thoughts. We should have won the game, but we didn't and that's something that can't continue to happen.

"We all know the dangers in the game but I'm not frightened of the job.

"There's no fear in it for me. I have quite a young team here and there's no fear here to stop us playing the way we play.

"With that comes a responsibility to get results, and I'm not ignorant to the fact that you can come under pressure (if you don't do that)."

Hamilton defender Alex Gogic: "We have good memories against Dundee and we can fall back on them.

"That's something we can be confident about. Hopefully we can do the same on Saturday.

"However, every game is a new game so we need to be focused and try to cut out the mistakes."