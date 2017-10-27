Celtic v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Celtic 1 Gordon

23 Lustig

6 Bitton

35 Ajer

63 Tierney

21 Ntcham

88 Kouassi

7 Roberts Substituted for Sinclair at 30' minutes

18 Rogic

73 Johnston

9 Griffiths Substitutes 10 Dembele

11 Sinclair

14 Armstrong

20 Boyata

24 de Vries

42 McGregor

59 Miller Kilmarnock 1 MacDonald

2 O'Donnell

5 Broadfoot

4 Greer

17 Findlay

7 McKenzie

6 Power

12 Taylor

29 Burke

11 Jones

22 Erwin Substitutes 9 Boyd

15 Thomas

16 Boyd

18 Waters

21 Frizzell

25 Brophy

26 Bell Referee : Nick Walsh Match Stats Live Text Half Time First Half ends, Celtic 1, Kilmarnock 0. Goal! Goal! Celtic 1, Kilmarnock 0. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eboue Kouassi. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gordon Greer. Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock). Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock). Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic). Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alan Power. Hand ball by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic). Substitution Substitution, Celtic. Scott Sinclair replaces Patrick Roberts because of an injury. Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Patrick Roberts (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock). Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Attempt saved. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot. Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock). Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston is expected to be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Defenders Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko also miss Saturday's Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock, but the latter is back in training.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has no fresh injuries for the visit to Celtic Park.

Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Steven Smith remain out for the visitors.

If Celtic avoid defeat they will equal their own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic games unbeaten.

That record ended with a 2-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock on 21 April, 1917.

Match stats

Celtic have lost none of their last 15 league games against Killie, scoring 42 goals in those games (W13 D2) and winning each of their last five in a row. They last suffered defeat back in October 2012 (2-0).

That win five years ago is Kilmarnock's only victory at Celtic Park in 30 attempts in the Scottish Premiership, losing 25 and drawing four of the other 29.

Celtic's victory at Aberdeen last time out stretched their unbeaten league run to 49 games (W43 D6).

Killie have won just one of their previous 12 Scottish Premiership games (D4 L7), and have managed just one clean sheet across their last 14.

Celtic are yet to concede during the first 30 minutes of a game during this campaign - the earliest they have conceded was in the 39th minute against St Johnstone, courtesy of Steven MacLean.

Pre-match quotes

Celtic defender/midfielder Nir Bitton: "We try to set the bar high all the time. It doesn't matter if we play against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock or Bayern Munich, we try to set it higher each time.

"The game against Aberdeen was very good and I think we showed everyone what we're capable of.

"We go into the game tomorrow and we want to win another game and keep first place. All the things around it is for the newspapers and the media to focus on.

"We try to concentrate on every game and try to win every game. We don't think about breaking our unbeaten run. We go into every game to show everyone we are Celtic."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "Celtic's record over the last few years speaks for itself.

"At this moment in time they are probably on a different level to teams in Scotland. You have to be realistic about it.

"It is our job as coaches, managers, players of opposition teams to close the gap and make it more difficult for Celtic.

"It is going to be a very difficult game for us and we have to go there with a little bit of confidence and ambition and try to make it as difficult an afternoon as possible for Celtic."