Motherwell v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Motherwell 1 Carson

21 Kipre

6 Hartley

18 Dunne

7 Cadden

15 Rose

8 McHugh

22 Campbell

11 Frear

12 Bowman

9 Moult Substitutes 2 Tait

3 Hammell

5 Bigirimana

13 Griffiths

17 Fisher

20 Petravicius

27 Tanner Hibernian 1 Marciano

3 Whittaker

25 Ambrose

4 Hanlon

16 Stevenson

10 McGeouch

7 McGinn

20 Barker

6 Bartley

15 Murray

17 Boyle Substitutes 2 Gray

8 Slivka

9 Matulevicius

21 Laidlaw

32 Shaw

33 Murray

36 Porteous Referee : Bobby Madden Match Stats Live Text Half Time First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 1. Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marvin Bartley. Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Peter Hartley. Attempt blocked. Brandon Barker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt saved. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell). Goal! Goal! Motherwell 0, Hibernian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Murray. Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell). Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian). Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Cedric Kipre (Motherwell). Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian). Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Trevor Carson. Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell). Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Chris Cadden (Motherwell). Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian). Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andy Rose. Foul by Brandon Barker (Hibernian). Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Motherwell have no fresh injury problems before Saturday's Premiership encounter against Hibernian.

Stephen Robinson has some selection dilemmas after resting four players for Wednesday's win over Dundee.

Craig Tanner, Elliott Frear, Gael Bigirimana and Alex Fisher all came in while Louis Moult, Allan Campbell, Chris Cadden and Andy Rose may return.

Hibs' Danny Swanson, Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine remain out while Anthony Stokes is rated 50-50.

Stokes missed Tuesday's victory over Hearts.

Match stats

Although the Steelmen are unbeaten in their last six top-flight encounters against Hibs (W4 D2), each of the last two have been drawn.

Hibernian have only managed to win one of their last five visits to Fir Park, losing the other four including each of the last two; they have never lost three consecutive Scottish Premiership visits to Motherwell.

Motherwell have won four of their last five league games at Fir Park (L1), keeping three clean sheets during that spell.

Hibs meanwhile have managed to win only two of their last 14 games away from home (D6 L6), though they are unbeaten across their last five (W2 D3).

The Steelmen have scored 16 goals this season - 15 of those have been scored by Englishmen.

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell winger Elliott Frear: "You can tell from the squad of players we have got first-team players throughout the squad, so when you get called upon you have to take your chance.

"The lads have been superb since I've been out the side, so I can't go into the gaffer and say I should be playing.

"I had a very frustrating month. September was a bit of a weird one for me. I had concussion, ear infection, tore my groin. But hopefully I'm over that now and I got my first 90 minutes of the season so hopefully I can kick on now.

"I just want to forget about that now and kick on for the next three games before the [League Cup] final."