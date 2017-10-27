Scottish Premiership
Motherwell0Hibernian1

Motherwell v Hibernian

Hibernian's Steven Whittaker takes on Motherwell's Cedric Kipre

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 21Kipre
  • 6Hartley
  • 18Dunne
  • 7Cadden
  • 15Rose
  • 8McHugh
  • 22Campbell
  • 11Frear
  • 12Bowman
  • 9Moult

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 3Hammell
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 13Griffiths
  • 17Fisher
  • 20Petravicius
  • 27Tanner

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 25Ambrose
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10McGeouch
  • 7McGinn
  • 20Barker
  • 6Bartley
  • 15Murray
  • 17Boyle

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 8Slivka
  • 9Matulevicius
  • 21Laidlaw
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 36Porteous
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 1.

Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.

Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Peter Hartley.

Attempt blocked. Brandon Barker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 0, Hibernian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Murray.

Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian).

Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cedric Kipre (Motherwell).

Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Cadden (Motherwell).

Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andy Rose.

Foul by Brandon Barker (Hibernian).

Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Motherwell have no fresh injury problems before Saturday's Premiership encounter against Hibernian.

Stephen Robinson has some selection dilemmas after resting four players for Wednesday's win over Dundee.

Craig Tanner, Elliott Frear, Gael Bigirimana and Alex Fisher all came in while Louis Moult, Allan Campbell, Chris Cadden and Andy Rose may return.

Hibs' Danny Swanson, Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine remain out while Anthony Stokes is rated 50-50.

Stokes missed Tuesday's victory over Hearts.

Match stats

  • Although the Steelmen are unbeaten in their last six top-flight encounters against Hibs (W4 D2), each of the last two have been drawn.
  • Hibernian have only managed to win one of their last five visits to Fir Park, losing the other four including each of the last two; they have never lost three consecutive Scottish Premiership visits to Motherwell.
  • Motherwell have won four of their last five league games at Fir Park (L1), keeping three clean sheets during that spell.
  • Hibs meanwhile have managed to win only two of their last 14 games away from home (D6 L6), though they are unbeaten across their last five (W2 D3).
  • The Steelmen have scored 16 goals this season - 15 of those have been scored by Englishmen.

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell winger Elliott Frear: "You can tell from the squad of players we have got first-team players throughout the squad, so when you get called upon you have to take your chance.

"The lads have been superb since I've been out the side, so I can't go into the gaffer and say I should be playing.

"I had a very frustrating month. September was a bit of a weird one for me. I had concussion, ear infection, tore my groin. But hopefully I'm over that now and I got my first 90 minutes of the season so hopefully I can kick on now.

"I just want to forget about that now and kick on for the next three games before the [League Cup] final."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic119202552029
2Aberdeen117311710724
3Rangers1163224131121
4Motherwell116141612419
5Hibernian115421613319
6St Johnstone124351316-315
7Hearts124351115-415
8Ross County123361118-712
9Hamilton123271521-611
10Partick Thistle122461119-810
11Dundee122281121-108
12Kilmarnock11146815-77
