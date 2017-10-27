Women's Super League 1
Bristol City Women17:30Reading Women
Venue: Stoke Gifford Stadium

Bristol City Women v Reading Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies3300130139
2Man City Women330012489
3Sunderland Ladies320126-46
4Reading Women31115324
5B'ham City Ladies31116604
6Arsenal Women311168-24
7Bristol City Women311127-54
8Liverpool Ladies310224-23
9Everton Ladies300337-40
10Yeovil Town Ladies300306-60
