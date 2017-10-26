Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has won all five of his home matches against Mauricio Pochettino

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will be boosted by the return to fitness of central defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford have overcome minor injuries but Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini remain out with respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane should be fit despite clutching his hamstring when substituted against Liverpool.

Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose are also available, but Victor Wanyama is still sidelined with a knee issue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won their last three Premier League home games against Tottenham without conceding a goal.

Spurs have lost 20 of their 25 Premier League trips to Old Trafford (W2, D3) - their worst away record against any club in the division.

United have only lost four of their last 32 top-flight fixtures with Spurs (W20, D8).

However, those four wins for Tottenham have come in the last 10 meetings between the sides (D3, L3), including a 2-1 victory in May.

Spurs will be looking to record consecutive league victories over United for the first time since April 1990.

Manchester United

United have won their last five Premier League home games without conceding.

They haven't lost in 21 league fixtures at Old Trafford since a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City in September 2016 (W11, D10).

They could win eight consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since 2012-13.

Jose Mourinho has won all five of his home matches against Mauricio Pochettino by an aggregate score of 15-1.

This will be Marcus Rashford's last game as a teenager. He has scored 13 Premier League goals as a teenager, second only to Wayne Rooney's 15.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 15 goals in 58 top-flight games against the 'big six' clubs, averaging a goal every 289 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's tally of 20 points after nine games is their best start to a top-flight season since 1963.

They have only lost twice in 22 league matches (W18, D2).

Spurs have won six successive Premier League away games, and nine of their last 10.

Harry Kane has 29 goals in 26 league appearances in 2017. He's seven shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 36 goals in a calendar year, set in 1995.

Kane has scored in six club games this season and each time he has gone on to score at least twice.

Son Heung-min needs one more goal to reach 20 in the Premier League and overtake Park Ji-sung as the competition's highest-scoring South Korean player.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 45% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.