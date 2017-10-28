National League
Macclesfield0Eastleigh0

Macclesfield Town v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 11Lloyd
  • 5Pilkington
  • 4Lowe
  • 7Durrell
  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 8Marsh
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 14Baba
  • 20Burgess
  • 22Arthur

Eastleigh

  • 13Flitney
  • 5Johnson
  • 25CresswellSubstituted forObileyeat 11'minutes
  • 19Hollands
  • 27Howe
  • 22Boyce
  • 10Yeates
  • 24Miley
  • 25Williamson
  • 28McSheffrey
  • 8Constable

Substitutes

  • 11Zebroski
  • 14Strevens
  • 15Obileye
  • 18McAllister
  • 29Dennet
Referee:
David Richardson

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ayo Obileye replaces Ryan Cresswell.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dover1896324121233
2Macclesfield1810351816233
3Woking1810172524131
4Wrexham188641511430
5Sutton United188642422230
6Boreham Wood188552619729
7Dag & Red187742820828
8Aldershot187652821727
9Bromley188372621527
10Maidstone United177642218427
11Maidenhead United187652724327
12Ebbsfleet1851032420425
13Hartlepool186751717025
14Tranmere186661513224
15Halifax186661719-224
16Gateshead185762118322
17Eastleigh174851818020
18Fylde174852425-120
19Leyton Orient185492230-819
20Barrow183782124-316
21Chester173771625-916
22Guiseley182881429-1514
23Torquay1826101729-1212
24Solihull Moors1833121832-1412
View full National League table

Top Stories