Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Larnell Cole replaces James Norwood.
Tranmere Rovers v FC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 3Ridehalgh
- 4Sutton
- 11Jennings
- 8Harris
- 5McNulty
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forColeat 25'minutes
- 18Mottley-Henry
- 20Duggan
- 22McDonagh
- 24Hughes
Substitutes
- 6McEveley
- 9Cook
- 15Norburn
- 25Pilling
- 29Cole
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 2Moyo
- 3Wilde
- 6GarnerBooked at 6mins
- 11McManus
- 37Batty
- 5Brown
- 10Oliver
- 12Lynch
- 7Kosylo
- 9Denton
Substitutes
- 13Nicholson
- 14Tomlinson
- 15MacDonald
- 16Morgan
- 18Clarke
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, FC Halifax Town 0. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Scott Garner (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, FC Halifax Town 0. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.