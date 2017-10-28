Goal! Barrow 1, Aldershot Town 0. Adi Yussuf (Barrow).
Barrow v Aldershot Town
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Moore
- 21Barthram
- 11Bauress
- 14Hall
- 17Bignot
- 16Thompson
- 18Hughes
- 23Gomis
- 8Clements
- 10Yussuf
- 20Harrison
Substitutes
- 9White
- 12Dixon
- 15Panayiotou
- 19Diagne
- 22Makoma
Aldershot
- 25Smith
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 18Rowe
- 8Oyeleke
- 22Reynolds
- 17Kellerman
- 19McDonnell
- 20Arthur
- 9Rendell
- 11Mensah
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 14Okojie
- 16Gallagher
- 21Fowler
- 28Pring
- Referee:
- Simeon Lucas
Live Text
Goal!
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.