First Half begins.
Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 3Steer
- 10Hyde
- 5Massey
- 4Odametey
- 7Emmanuel
- 11Barratt
- 19Upward
- 24Goodman
- 25Smith
Substitutes
- 8Comley
- 18Hamann
- 20Kilman
- 23Peters
- 26Mulley
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 4Doe
- 5Robson
- 17Boucaud
- 8Adams
- 7Howell
- 10Ferrier
- 19Ling
- 23Cheek
- 25Whitely
- 29Howells
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 11Okenabirhie
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- Referee:
- Simon Barrow
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.