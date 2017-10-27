National League
Wrexham15:00Leyton Orient
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Leyton Orient

Shaun Pearson
Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson joined after six years with Grimsby

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson returns from suspension having missed out in midweek in the 2-0 defeat to AFC Fylde.

Kevin Roberts was forced off on Tuesday with injury and he will be assessed before the match and is considered a doubt, but Dean Keates has no fresh injury concerns.

Leyton Orient's club captain David Mooney has said he is willing to drop out of the side to help the O's arrest their poor run of form.

Orient have won just two from 10.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • BarrowBarrow15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00BromleyBromley
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00ChesterChester
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • WokingWoking15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
View all National League fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dover1795324121232
2Macclesfield1710251816232
3Wrexham178541410429
4Sutton United178542422229
5Woking179172424028
6Aldershot177642820827
7Dag & Red177642820827
8Bromley178362620627
9Boreham Wood177552519626
10Maidstone United167542218426
11Maidenhead United177552724326
12Ebbsfleet175932420424
13Halifax176651717024
14Hartlepool176651717024
15Gateshead175662118321
16Tranmere175661313021
17Eastleigh164751818019
18Fylde164752425-119
19Leyton Orient175392129-818
20Chester163671625-915
21Guiseley172871428-1414
22Barrow172782024-413
23Torquay1725101729-1211
24Solihull Moors1732121832-1411
View full National League table

