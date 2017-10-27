Wrexham v Leyton Orient

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson joined after six years with Grimsby

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson returns from suspension having missed out in midweek in the 2-0 defeat to AFC Fylde.

Kevin Roberts was forced off on Tuesday with injury and he will be assessed before the match and is considered a doubt, but Dean Keates has no fresh injury concerns.

Leyton Orient's club captain David Mooney has said he is willing to drop out of the side to help the O's arrest their poor run of form.

Orient have won just two from 10.