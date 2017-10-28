Scottish Championship
Livingston1Brechin1

Livingston v Brechin City

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4LithgowBooked at 43mins
  • 7Mullin
  • 8PittmanBooked at 5mins
  • 6Byrne
  • 21Penrice
  • 2McMillan
  • 9Todorov
  • 23De Vita

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 14Jacobs
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
  • 22Henderson

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 14Lynas
  • 20Crighton
  • 2McLean
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 6Dale
  • 11Watt
  • 21Sinclair
  • 10Layne
  • 17McLennan

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 12O'Neil
  • 15Spark
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).

Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Willie Dyer (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. James Penrice (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Brechin City 1. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).

Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Isaac Layne (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Brechin City 0. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren117222113823
2Dunfermline1162325111420
3Dundee Utd116231211120
4Livingston115421814419
5Queen of Sth115331711618
6Morton114431310316
7Inverness CT113351316-312
8Dumbarton11245816-810
9Falkirk11155616-108
10Brechin11038722-153
View full Scottish Championship table

