Alan Lithgow (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Livingston v Brechin City
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4LithgowBooked at 43mins
- 7Mullin
- 8PittmanBooked at 5mins
- 6Byrne
- 21Penrice
- 2McMillan
- 9Todorov
- 23De Vita
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 14Jacobs
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- 22Henderson
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 14Lynas
- 20Crighton
- 2McLean
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 6Dale
- 11Watt
- 21Sinclair
- 10Layne
- 17McLennan
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 12O'Neil
- 15Spark
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Brechin City 1. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Isaac Layne (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Brechin City 0. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
