Scottish Championship
Inverness CT1Dunfermline0

Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2Raven
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15Mulraney
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 20Bell
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 5Warren
  • 6Elsdon
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5MorrisBooked at 32mins
  • 14Talbot
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 13SplaineBooked at 45mins
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 17Aird
  • 10Clark
  • 23Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 4Mvoto
  • 9McManus
  • 11Cardle
  • 16Ryan
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away10

Live Text

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).

David Raven (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Mulraney.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Fraser Aird.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.

Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren117222113823
2Dunfermline1162325111420
3Dundee Utd116231211120
4Livingston115421814419
5Queen of Sth115331711618
6Morton114431310316
7Inverness CT113351316-312
8Dumbarton11245816-810
9Falkirk11155616-108
10Brechin11038722-153
View full Scottish Championship table

