John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 2Raven
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 15Mulraney
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 4Chalmers
- 20Bell
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 5Warren
- 6Elsdon
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 6Ashcroft
- 5MorrisBooked at 32mins
- 14Talbot
- 7Higginbotham
- 13SplaineBooked at 45mins
- 8Wedderburn
- 17Aird
- 10Clark
- 23Smith
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 4Mvoto
- 9McManus
- 11Cardle
- 16Ryan
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).
David Raven (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Mulraney.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Fraser Aird.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.