Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Dumbarton v Dundee United
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 4Dowie
- 15Hill
- 3McLaughlin
- 55Barr
- 20Froxylias
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 10Walsh
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 6Carswell
- 7Gallagher
- 11Johnston
- 16Morrison
- 17Roy
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 3Scobbie
- 17Robson
- 11King
- 16Flood
- 12Stanton
- 28Smith
- 10Fraser
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 7McMullan
- 9Nkoyi
- 14Edjenguele
- 18Allardice
- 19Keatings
- 21Mehmet
- 43Glass
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).
Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Willo Flood.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Attempt blocked. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).
Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Dundee United 2. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).
Hand ball by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
