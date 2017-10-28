Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth2Falkirk0

Queen of the South v Falkirk

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Mercer
  • 17Murray
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 16McFadden
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 6Tapping
  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 10Kane
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 21BalatoniBooked at 21mins
  • 23Gallacher
  • 3McGhee
  • 35Dunne
  • 6McKee
  • 8Kerr
  • 28Craigen
  • 9Austin
  • 11Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 15Gasparotto
  • 17Harris
  • 18Miller
  • 20O'Hara
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Kerr.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).

Foul by James McFadden (Queen of the South).

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Falkirk).

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. James Craigen (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by James McFadden (Queen of the South).

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Conrad Balatoni (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James McFadden.

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

James McFadden (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Joe McKee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).

Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Joe McKee.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren117222113823
2Dunfermline1162325111420
3Dundee Utd116231211120
4Livingston115421814419
5Queen of Sth115331711618
6Morton114431310316
7Inverness CT113351316-312
8Dumbarton11245816-810
9Falkirk11155616-108
10Brechin11038722-153
View full Scottish Championship table

