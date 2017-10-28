First Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0.
Queen of the South v Falkirk
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 15Kerr
- 24Mercer
- 17Murray
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 16McFadden
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 9Lyle
- 10Kane
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 21BalatoniBooked at 21mins
- 23Gallacher
- 3McGhee
- 35Dunne
- 6McKee
- 8Kerr
- 28Craigen
- 9Austin
- 11Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 15Gasparotto
- 17Harris
- 18Miller
- 20O'Hara
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Kerr.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Foul by James McFadden (Queen of the South).
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Falkirk).
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by James McFadden (Queen of the South).
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Conrad Balatoni (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 0. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James McFadden.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James McFadden (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Joe McKee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Joe McKee.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.