Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
St Mirren v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 5Buchanan
- 2Demetriou
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 9Sutton
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 26McCart
- 30MacPherson
- 41Langfield
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 15Tiffoney
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 8Forbes
- 9Quitongo
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 11McHugh
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 23Barr
- 36Hynes
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Russell (Morton).
Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).
Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ian McShane (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Ross Forbes (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Russell.
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.