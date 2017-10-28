Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ayr United v Stranraer
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 5Rose
- 3BoyleBooked at 28mins
- 11McDaid
- 23Docherty
- 6GegganBooked at 27mins
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 4Gilmour
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
- 12McGuffie
- 16Adams
- 20Avci
- 26Reid
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 8Bell
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 22Hamill
- 10Agnew
- 23ThomsonBooked at 34mins
- 16Turner
- 11Anderson
- 7Woods
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 4Barron
- 6Lang
- 12McGowan
- 13Currie
- 14Okoh
- 18Gray
- 24Stoney
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Booking
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
David Ferguson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Booking
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).
Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan Thomson.