Scottish League One
Ayr0Stranraer0

Ayr United v Stranraer

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 14Ferguson
  • 2Higgins
  • 5Rose
  • 3BoyleBooked at 28mins
  • 11McDaid
  • 23Docherty
  • 6GegganBooked at 27mins
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 4Gilmour
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest
  • 12McGuffie
  • 16Adams
  • 20Avci
  • 26Reid

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 8Bell
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 22Hamill
  • 10Agnew
  • 23ThomsonBooked at 34mins
  • 16Turner
  • 11Anderson
  • 7Woods
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 4Barron
  • 6Lang
  • 12McGowan
  • 13Currie
  • 14Okoh
  • 18Gray
  • 24Stoney
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Booking

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

David Ferguson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

Booking

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).

Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan Thomson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers107212451923
2Ayr1163229131621
3Arbroath1162328151320
4Albion115152524116
5Stranraer104331817115
6Alloa114341517-215
7East Fife115061421-715
8Airdrieonians113351522-712
9Queen's Park11227923-148
10Forfar11137626-206
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories