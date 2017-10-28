Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).
Airdrieonians v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Gourlay
- 2McIntosh
- 5McGregor
- 4Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 6Cairns
- 8Conroy
- 11Hastie
- 9Furtado
- 10Fry
Substitutes
- 12Watt
- 14Allan
- 15Higgins
- 16Edwards
- 17Trialist
- 18Cowie
- 19Russell
Albion
- 1Bowman
- 2Reid
- 4Marr
- 5PerryBooked at 39mins
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Holmes
- 7Fisher
- 8McLeish
- 11Trouten
- 10Higgins
- 9Shields
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14McCann
- 15Hopkins
- 16Davidson
- 17Potts
- 18Vitoria
- 19Watters
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Albion Rovers 1. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Shields.
Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).
Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Perry.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Albion Rovers 0. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Perry.
Attempt blocked. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers).
Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Foul by Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers).
Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.