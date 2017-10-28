Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Albion1

Airdrieonians v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gourlay
  • 2McIntosh
  • 5McGregor
  • 4Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Cairns
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Hastie
  • 9Furtado
  • 10Fry

Substitutes

  • 12Watt
  • 14Allan
  • 15Higgins
  • 16Edwards
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Cowie
  • 19Russell

Albion

  • 1Bowman
  • 2Reid
  • 4Marr
  • 5PerryBooked at 39mins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 6Holmes
  • 7Fisher
  • 8McLeish
  • 11Trouten
  • 10Higgins
  • 9Shields

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14McCann
  • 15Hopkins
  • 16Davidson
  • 17Potts
  • 18Vitoria
  • 19Watters
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).

Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Albion Rovers 1. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Shields.

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).

Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Perry.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Albion Rovers 0. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Perry.

Attempt blocked. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers).

Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Foul by Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers).

Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers107212451923
2Ayr1163229131621
3Arbroath1162328151320
4Albion115152524116
5Stranraer104331817115
6Alloa114341517-215
7East Fife115061421-715
8Airdrieonians113351522-712
9Queen's Park11227923-148
10Forfar11137626-206
