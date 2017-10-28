Attempt saved. Paul Willis (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
East Fife v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hurst
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Piggott
- 5PageBooked at 41mins
- 3Docherty
- 7Lamont
- 11Wilkie
- 8Slattery
- 77Willis
- 9Duggan
- 12Hurst
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 10Smith
- 14Wilson
- 17Mutch
- 20Reilly
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Linn
- 6Whatley
- 8Yule
- 10Swankie
- 9McCord
- 11Denholm
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Prunty
- 15Henry
- 16Kader
- 21Douglas
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Booking
Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
Jordan Piggott (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Greg Hurst (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 1. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Mark Hurst.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).
Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.