Scottish League One
East Fife0Arbroath1

East Fife v Arbroath

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hurst
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Piggott
  • 5PageBooked at 41mins
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Lamont
  • 11Wilkie
  • 8Slattery
  • 77Willis
  • 9Duggan
  • 12Hurst

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 10Smith
  • 14Wilson
  • 17Mutch
  • 20Reilly

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Linn
  • 6Whatley
  • 8Yule
  • 10Swankie
  • 9McCord
  • 11Denholm

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Prunty
  • 15Henry
  • 16Kader
  • 21Douglas
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. Paul Willis (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Booking

Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).

Jordan Piggott (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).

Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Greg Hurst (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 1. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Mark Hurst.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).

Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers107212451923
2Ayr1163229131621
3Arbroath1162328151320
4Albion115152524116
5Stranraer104331817115
6Alloa114341517-215
7East Fife115061421-715
8Airdrieonians113351522-712
9Queen's Park11227923-148
10Forfar11137626-206
View full Scottish League One table

