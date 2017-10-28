Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3KennedyBooked at 12mins
- 7Scott
- 6Millar
- 8MacKintosh
- 10Easton
- 11Duthie
- 9Cox
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14See
- 15Cregg
- 16McBride
- 17Quigley
- 18Aitken
- 21Adam
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 5Murray
- 14Davidson
- 3McHattie
- 4Herron
- 8Robertson
- 11Barr
- 9Buchanan
- 7Spence
- 10Vaughan
Substitutes
- 6Watson
- 12Matthews
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 18McKay
- 19Zanatta
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Millar.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by David Cox (Forfar Athletic).
Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Michael Kennedy (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Kennedy (Forfar Athletic).
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Marc Scott (Forfar Athletic).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Millar.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.