Scottish League One
Forfar0Raith Rovers0

Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3KennedyBooked at 12mins
  • 7Scott
  • 6Millar
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 10Easton
  • 11Duthie
  • 9Cox

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14See
  • 15Cregg
  • 16McBride
  • 17Quigley
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Adam

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 14Davidson
  • 3McHattie
  • 4Herron
  • 8Robertson
  • 11Barr
  • 9Buchanan
  • 7Spence
  • 10Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 6Watson
  • 12Matthews
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 18McKay
  • 19Zanatta
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Millar.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).

Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by David Cox (Forfar Athletic).

Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Michael Kennedy (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Kennedy (Forfar Athletic).

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Marc Scott (Forfar Athletic).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Millar.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers107212451923
2Ayr1163229131621
3Arbroath1162328151320
4Albion115152524116
5Stranraer104331817115
6Alloa114341517-215
7East Fife115061421-715
8Airdrieonians113351522-712
9Queen's Park11227923-148
10Forfar11137626-206
View full Scottish League One table

