Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Queen's Park v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 4Green
- 5Cummins
- 6Iredale
- 2Millen
- 7Fotheringham
- 8Docherty
- 11Brady
- 3Summers
- 9Orr
- 10Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12Duff
- 14Burns
- 15McVey
- 16Gibson
- 17Galt
- 18MacLennan
- 20White
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 6Robertson
- 4Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 7Cawley
- 5Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 9Malcolm
- 10Crossan
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Martin
- 15Meggatt
- 16Goodwin
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Cawley.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).
Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.