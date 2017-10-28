Scottish League One
Queen's Park0Alloa1

Queen's Park v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 4Green
  • 5Cummins
  • 6Iredale
  • 2Millen
  • 7Fotheringham
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Brady
  • 3Summers
  • 9Orr
  • 10Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 12Duff
  • 14Burns
  • 15McVey
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Galt
  • 18MacLennan
  • 20White

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 6Robertson
  • 4Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Crane
  • 7Cawley
  • 5Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Malcolm
  • 10Crossan

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Martin
  • 15Meggatt
  • 16Goodwin
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt saved. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Cawley.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).

Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers107212451923
2Ayr1163229131621
3Arbroath1162328151320
4Stranraer104331817115
5Albion115062424015
6Alloa114341517-215
7East Fife115061421-715
8Airdrieonians114251521-614
9Queen's Park11227923-148
10Forfar11137626-206
