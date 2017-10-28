Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Berwick Rangers v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 22GodinhoBooked at 28mins
- 2Fleming
- 28Scullion
- 11Phillips
- 13Stewart
- 4Notman
- 12Irving
- 10McKenna
- 8Lavery
- 7Thomson
Substitutes
- 3Waugh
- 6Fairbairn
- 9Murrell
- 15Cook
- 18McDonald
- 20Brennan
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2McInally
- 5Rumsby
- 6Syme
- 3Rutherford
- 10Smith
- 8Muirhead
- 4Mullen
- 11Swann
- 7Buchanan
- 9Garden
Substitutes
- 12Stirling
- 14Smith
- 15Denton
- 16Morris
- 17Penman
- 18Whittaker
- 19Connelly
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers).
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Marcus Godinho.
Attempt missed. Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.
Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.