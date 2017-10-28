Scottish League Two
Berwick0Cowdenbeath0

Berwick Rangers v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 22GodinhoBooked at 28mins
  • 2Fleming
  • 28Scullion
  • 11Phillips
  • 13Stewart
  • 4Notman
  • 12Irving
  • 10McKenna
  • 8Lavery
  • 7Thomson

Substitutes

  • 3Waugh
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Cook
  • 18McDonald
  • 20Brennan

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 5Rumsby
  • 6Syme
  • 3Rutherford
  • 10Smith
  • 8Muirhead
  • 4Mullen
  • 11Swann
  • 7Buchanan
  • 9Garden

Substitutes

  • 12Stirling
  • 14Smith
  • 15Denton
  • 16Morris
  • 17Penman
  • 18Whittaker
  • 19Connelly
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers).

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Marcus Godinho.

Attempt missed. Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.

Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1071226131322
2Stenhousemuir10532169718
3Montrose105321211118
4Peterhead105232012817
5Elgin104331713415
6Annan Athletic104241310314
7Berwick104151017-713
8Clyde102351622-69
9Edinburgh City10217518-137
10Cowdenbeath10136313-106
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories