Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Montrose v Edinburgh City
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 18Campbell
- 14Dillon
- 4Allan
- 3Steeves
- 19Callaghan
- 8Watson
- 2Masson
- 15Ballantyne
- 16Johnston
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Trialist
- 7Webster
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
- 17Redman
- 20Campbell
- 22McLaren
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 14Rodger
- 24Tena
- 25Morrison
- 3McKee
- 5Walker
- 7Thomson
- 23Blake
- 6Laird
- 11Grimes
- 10Beattie
Substitutes
- 4Harrison
- 8Malin
- 9Belmokhtar
- 12Hall
- 19Smith
- 20Morton
- 27Allan
- Referee:
- Ryan Milne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Andrew Blake (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Josh Walker.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.