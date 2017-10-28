Scottish League Two
Montrose0Edinburgh City0

Montrose v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 18Campbell
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 19Callaghan
  • 8Watson
  • 2Masson
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 16Johnston
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Trialist
  • 7Webster
  • 9Fraser
  • 12Hay
  • 17Redman
  • 20Campbell
  • 22McLaren

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 14Rodger
  • 24Tena
  • 25Morrison
  • 3McKee
  • 5Walker
  • 7Thomson
  • 23Blake
  • 6Laird
  • 11Grimes
  • 10Beattie

Substitutes

  • 4Harrison
  • 8Malin
  • 9Belmokhtar
  • 12Hall
  • 19Smith
  • 20Morton
  • 27Allan
Referee:
Ryan Milne

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Andrew Blake (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Josh Walker.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1071226131322
2Stenhousemuir10532169718
3Montrose105321211118
4Peterhead105232012817
5Elgin104331713415
6Annan Athletic104241310314
7Berwick104151017-713
8Clyde102351622-69
9Edinburgh City10217518-137
10Cowdenbeath10136313-106
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories