Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Peterhead v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2BrownBooked at 41mins
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 20Leitch
- 9McAllister
- 14McLean
- 33Gibson
Substitutes
- 11Riley
- 12Smith
- 15Dikobo
- 16Gabriel
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
Annan Athletic
- 1Atkinson
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Brannan
- 7Orsi
- 4Moxon
- 8Sinnamon
- 11Roberts
- 9Smith
- 10Omar
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Sonkur
- 15Henderson
- 16Cunningham
- 17Luke
- 18Creaney
- 19Murphy
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Mason Robertson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Attempt saved. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jack Brannan.
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Foul by Mason Robertson (Peterhead).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Mason Robertson.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt missed. David McCracken (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.