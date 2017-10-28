Foul by Max Wright (Clyde).
Clyde v Elgin City
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 5Munro
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 7Wright
- 6Cuddihy
- 8RamsayBooked at 38mins
- 11Lowdon
- 10Goodwillie
- 9OsadolorBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Gormley
- 15Home
- 16Lamont
- 18Wilson
- 21Morrison
- 23Nicoll
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 5Eadie
- 4McHardyBooked at 18mins
- 3Strapp
- 10Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 8Reilly
- 7Anderson
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Ferguson
- 15Reid
- 16Dodd
- 17Bronsky
- 18Allan
- 21Dear
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Darren Ramsay (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darren Ramsay (Clyde).
Bruce Anderson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Elgin City 1. Bruce Anderson (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).
Bruce Anderson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Hand ball by Smart Osadolor (Clyde).
Booking
Smart Osadolor (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Booking
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Max Wright (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt saved. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Elgin City 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Cuddihy following a set piece situation.
Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Clyde).
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.