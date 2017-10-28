Scottish League Two
Stirling0Stenhousemuir1

Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Smith
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Morrison
  • 8Caddis
  • 14Robertson
  • 6Black
  • 9McLaughlin
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Kavanagh
  • 12Noble
  • 15McMullan
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Foden
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Banner

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 5Paterson
  • 10Ferns
  • 8Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Donaldson
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9Longworth

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Marsh
  • 15Allan
  • 16McMenamin
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Murray
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Stenhousemuir. Eddie Ferns draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir).

Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1071226131322
2Stenhousemuir10532169718
3Montrose105321211118
4Peterhead105232012817
5Elgin104331713415
6Annan Athletic104241310314
7Berwick104151017-713
8Clyde102351622-69
9Edinburgh City10217518-137
10Cowdenbeath10136313-106
