Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 2McGeachie
- 5Smith
- 3Hamilton
- 7Morrison
- 8Caddis
- 14Robertson
- 6Black
- 9McLaughlin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Noble
- 15McMullan
- 16Dickson
- 17Foden
- 18Cameron
- 19Banner
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 5Paterson
- 10Ferns
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 11Donaldson
- 7McGuigan
- 9Longworth
Substitutes
- 12Gilmour
- 14Marsh
- 15Allan
- 16McMenamin
- 17McMinn
- 18Murray
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Stenhousemuir. Eddie Ferns draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir).
Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.