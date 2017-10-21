A last-minute Keke strike sees Ards come from a goal down to see off Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

The victory gives Ards their first home success of the season and moves them into ninth place, two positions above Warrenpoint.

Darren Murray fired Town in front after just three minutes, Jonah Mitchell slotted in the equaliser on 61 minutes, before Keke found the bottom corner for a last-gasp winner.