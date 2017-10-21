Forest Green Rovers: Charlie Cooper ruled out for at least six weeks

Charlie Cooper
Charlie Cooper is the son of Forest Green boss Mark

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie Cooper will be out of action for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

The 20-year-old limped off during Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Coventry City after a tackle from Rod McDonald.

Cooper's injury has been assessed as hyper-extension of his left knee, as well as bruising to the bone.

"There's been a lot of trauma to the knee joint itself and the ligaments have all been stretched to their limit," said team physio Ian Weston.

"His foot was rotated a little bit. He has been fortunate because if his foot was fixed we would have been looking at a very serious injury."

Cooper has made 16 appearances for Forest Green this season, scoring once.

