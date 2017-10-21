Match ends, Monaco 2, Caen 0.
Monaco 2-0 Caen
Radamel Falcao kept up his excellent scoring start to the season as Ligue 1 champions Monaco beat Caen.
Keita Balde scored his first Monaco goal to put them ahead as he raced onto a Thomas Lemar pass, before holding off a defender and slotting home.
Colombia striker Falcao scored his 13th league goal of the season - in nine games - from a controversially awarded penalty in the second half.
Jan Repas' foul on Rony Lopes appeared to be just outside the penalty area.
Monaco are three points behind Paris St-Germain, who visit third-placed Marseille on Sunday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 24Raggi
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 86mins
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 17TielemansSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 82'minutes
- 2TavaresBooked at 67mins
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forDiakhabyat 89'minutes
- 27Lemar
- 14Balde DiaoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 4Kongolo
- 8João Moutinho
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 26Boschilia
- 28Traoré
- 38Touré
Caen
- 1Vercoutre
- 21GuilbertBooked at 49mins
- 29GenevoisSubstituted forSankohat 31'minutes
- 28Da Silva
- 22Mbengue
- 9Repas
- 10Ait Bennasser
- 25FéretBooked at 62minsSubstituted forPeetersat 71'minutes
- 20BazileSubstituted forKouakouat 65'minutes
- 12Rodelin
- 26Santini
Substitutes
- 5Sankoh
- 6Delaplace
- 8Peeters
- 13Kouakou
- 17N'Kololo
- 30Samba
- 32Deminguet
- Referee:
- Thomas Leonard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Caen 0.
Baissama Sankoh (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Christian Kouakou (Caen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ivan Santini following a set piece situation.
Frederic Guilbert (Caen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Adama Diakhaby replaces Rony Lopes.
Foul by Stef Peeters (Caen).
Adama Traoré (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Christian Kouakou (Caen).
Booking
Jemerson (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Santini (Caen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Youssef Ait Bennasser.
Jan Repas (Caen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Offside, Caen. Stef Peeters tries a through ball, but Christian Kouakou is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Youri Tielemans.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Caen. Baissama Sankoh tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.
Jan Repas (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.
Attempt saved. Christian Kouakou (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stef Peeters.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Jemerson.
Offside, Caen. Ronny Rodelin tries a through ball, but Christian Kouakou is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Stef Peeters replaces Julien Féret.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Adama Traoré replaces Keita.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Baissama Sankoh.
Attempt blocked. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Attempt missed. Julien Féret (Caen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Fabinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Kouakou (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Christian Kouakou replaces Herve Bazile.
Foul by Damien Da Silva (Caen).
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Keita (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.