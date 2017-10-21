Monaco 2-0 Caen

From the section

Radamel Falcao has only failed to score in one of his nine league matches this season

Radamel Falcao kept up his excellent scoring start to the season as Ligue 1 champions Monaco beat Caen.

Keita Balde scored his first Monaco goal to put them ahead as he raced onto a Thomas Lemar pass, before holding off a defender and slotting home.

Colombia striker Falcao scored his 13th league goal of the season - in nine games - from a controversially awarded penalty in the second half.

Jan Repas' foul on Rony Lopes appeared to be just outside the penalty area.

Monaco are three points behind Paris St-Germain, who visit third-placed Marseille on Sunday (20:00 BST).