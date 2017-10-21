French Ligue 1
Monaco2Caen0

Monaco 2-0 Caen

Radamel Falcao
Radamel Falcao has only failed to score in one of his nine league matches this season

Radamel Falcao kept up his excellent scoring start to the season as Ligue 1 champions Monaco beat Caen.

Keita Balde scored his first Monaco goal to put them ahead as he raced onto a Thomas Lemar pass, before holding off a defender and slotting home.

Colombia striker Falcao scored his 13th league goal of the season - in nine games - from a controversially awarded penalty in the second half.

Jan Repas' foul on Rony Lopes appeared to be just outside the penalty area.

Monaco are three points behind Paris St-Germain, who visit third-placed Marseille on Sunday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 24Raggi
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 86mins
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 17TielemansSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 82'minutes
  • 2TavaresBooked at 67mins
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forDiakhabyat 89'minutes
  • 27Lemar
  • 14Balde DiaoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 4Kongolo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 26Boschilia
  • 28Traoré
  • 38Touré

Caen

  • 1Vercoutre
  • 21GuilbertBooked at 49mins
  • 29GenevoisSubstituted forSankohat 31'minutes
  • 28Da Silva
  • 22Mbengue
  • 9Repas
  • 10Ait Bennasser
  • 25FéretBooked at 62minsSubstituted forPeetersat 71'minutes
  • 20BazileSubstituted forKouakouat 65'minutes
  • 12Rodelin
  • 26Santini

Substitutes

  • 5Sankoh
  • 6Delaplace
  • 8Peeters
  • 13Kouakou
  • 17N'Kololo
  • 30Samba
  • 32Deminguet
Referee:
Thomas Leonard

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamCaen
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 2, Caen 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Caen 0.

Baissama Sankoh (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Christian Kouakou (Caen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ivan Santini following a set piece situation.

Frederic Guilbert (Caen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Adama Diakhaby replaces Rony Lopes.

Foul by Stef Peeters (Caen).

Adama Traoré (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Christian Kouakou (Caen).

Booking

Jemerson (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Santini (Caen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Youssef Ait Bennasser.

Jan Repas (Caen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Offside, Caen. Stef Peeters tries a through ball, but Christian Kouakou is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Youri Tielemans.

Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Caen. Baissama Sankoh tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.

Jan Repas (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge (Monaco).

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.

Attempt saved. Christian Kouakou (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stef Peeters.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Jemerson.

Offside, Caen. Ronny Rodelin tries a through ball, but Christian Kouakou is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Stef Peeters replaces Julien Féret.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Adama Traoré replaces Keita.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Baissama Sankoh.

Attempt blocked. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Attempt missed. Julien Féret (Caen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Fabinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christian Kouakou (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Caen. Christian Kouakou replaces Herve Bazile.

Foul by Damien Da Silva (Caen).

Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Keita (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st October 2017

  • MonacoMonaco2CaenCaen0
    FT
  • AmiensAmiens19:00BordeauxBordeaux
  • AngersAngers19:00ToulouseToulouse
  • MetzMetz19:00DijonDijon
  • NantesNantes19:00GuingampGuingamp
  • RennesRennes19:00LilleLille
View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG98102962325
2Monaco1071226121422
3Marseille95221815317
4Saint-Étienne105231310317
5Nantes952276117
6Lyon94412015516
7Bordeaux94411614216
8Montpellier1043386215
9Caen1050578-115
10Guingamp94141112-113
11Angers92611411312
12Troyes933399012
13Toulouse93241015-511
14Nice93151214-210
15Rennes91351115-46
16Lille8134613-76
17Amiens8206411-76
18Strasbourg9135917-86
19Dijon91351119-86
20Metz9108417-133
View full French Ligue 1 table

