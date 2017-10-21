Hamburg 0-1 Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso has scored twice for Bayern since his summer move from Lyon

Bayern Munich made it three wins in a row under Jupp Heynckes as they beat Hamburg to move level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.

Lowly Hamburg had Gideon Jung sent off in the first half for a mistimed sliding tackle on Kingsley Coman.

Thomas Muller replaced James Rodriguez at half-time and set up the only goal for Corentin Tolisso, who scored from close range.

Muller's cameo only lasted 10 minutes as an injury forced him to be replaced by Thiago - who went on to hit the post twice.

Dortmund remain top of the table - although only on goal difference from Bayern - after drawing 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt.