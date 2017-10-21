League Two: Stirling Albion remain five points clear at top of the table

Stirling Albion's Peter MacDonald doubled their lead as they beat Cowdenbeath 3-0

Stirling maintained their dominance at the top of Scottish League Two thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over bottom side Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

Montrose moved up to second after edging a 1-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

Peterhead made it into the top three with a comprehensive 4-1 comeback victory away to Clyde.

Elgin City beat Stenhousemuir 2-0, and Annan Athletic were 1-0 winners over Edinburgh City.

Stirling stretched their unbeaten run to four matches with Darren L Smith moving top of the League Two scoring charts thanks to his 10th of the season; collecting the ball from Liam Caddis and finding the bottom corner.

Peter MacDonald doubled Stirling's lead five minutes later with a close-range header and Smith turned provider to set up Neil McLaughlin for the third.

Montrose remain five points further back in second-place after Craig Johnston's close-range strike was enough to edge them to three points against Berwick, who dropped two places to seventh.

At Broadwood, Peterhead fell behind to Darren Ramsay's opener with a very close-range effort moments after team-mate Smart Osadolor's shot was saved.

However, Allan Smith struck back to level the scores, and two second-half goals in quick succession from Jack Leitch and Russell McLean handed the away side a cushion.

Rory McAllister added the gloss with just over 15 minutes remaining as he picked out the top corner.

Elgin sit just outside the top four after a 2-0 home victory over Stenhousemuir, who started the weekend second and dropped two spots.

Brian Cameron stuck a penalty into the bottom left corner after he was felled in the box by Ross Meechan after 56 minutes, and Thomas Reilly doubled their tally after 75 minutes thanks to a long-range cracker.

Aidan Smith's 72nd minute penalty was enough as Annan Athletic edged past second-bottom Edinburgh City.